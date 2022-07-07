The U.S. Supreme Court ruling in favor of a coach who prays at midfield after games sets a dangerous precedent that could allow authority figures to lead prayers in public schools and other state institutions, threatening the separation of church and state.
Joe Kennedy, an assistant football coach at a public high school in Washington state, began the practice of kneeling at the 50-yard line after a game and praying alone. Eventually, players began to join him, and he would include short inspirational talks. When the district asked him to stop this practice, he refused and was suspended from his job.
The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn a previous ruling against Kennedy is touted by supporters as a win for religious freedom and seen by critics as a dangerous encroachment of religion in a public school.
We cannot help but wonder whether a Muslim coach would receive the same outpouring of support for praying with students on the field. Or suppose an atheist coach made a point of giving secular humanist speeches and affirming his view that God is imaginary.
Although Thomas Jefferson described the First Amendment as establishing a thick wall of separation between church and state, there continues to be much debate about how thick that wall ought to be.
For faculty and staff, the school is their workplace. Their dedication to students should manifest in protecting the rights and the safety of all of their students and see to it that none feel less than any other because of their religious beliefs (or lack thereof).
What the Supreme Court failed to recognize is the authority and influence a coach has over his or her players. Even with the best of intentions on the part of the coach, a student may feel pressured to join the prayer or face social consequences or a reduction in on-the-field opportunities for not doing so.
High school students endure enough peer pressure without faculty and staff adding an extra layer.
The Supreme Court’s attempt to defend religious freedom has actually created a threat to religious freedom.