Madison County Commissioners recently voted to bring back the syringe exchange program, which is good for our county.
As before, the program will be managed by Aspire Indiana Health.
Critics deride such programs as enabling drug use, which is a fair concern. But a syringe exchange initiative, when implemented carefully and consistently, has the potential to address other problems that arise from drug addiction.
The needle exchange enables drug users, without facing repercussions, to turn in used syringes in exchange for new ones. Syringe exchanges thereby reduce sharing of dirty needles, slowing the spread of hepatitis, HIV and other diseases.
Much like secondhand smoke from cigarettes, contaminated syringes present a risk to everyone in the community, not just the drug users.
Contaminated syringes are a danger to users as well as to their spouses, children and family members. They also put police officers and other first responders in danger of accidentally getting stuck and contracting a disease.
Harm reduction programs such as syringe exchanges also have the potential to reduce the amount of tax money spent on health care by lowering the number of infections transmitted through the sharing of needles.
A healthier population is better for all of us.
In an ideal situation, no one would be addicted to dangerous drugs, but that’s simply unrealistic.
Minimizing the detrimental effects of drug addiction on our county through the implementation of a syringe exchange program is a step in the right direction.
