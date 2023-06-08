In May, the city of Anderson ordered those camped along White River to evacuate the area, which is city property.
Given the liability and other problems attached to the makeshift community known as “tent city,” the local government decision is understandable. But it just kicks the can down the road in terms of long-term solutions to Anderson’s homelessness problem.
Moving the people does not fix the problem. It only moves the problem somewhere else, possibly somewhere else in Anderson.
As one former tent city resident told The Herald Bulletin, “Right now I really have nowhere to go. Try to find another place to go; a friend maybe, but I don’t really have many friends. Maybe another woods.”
The city’s public trails are for everyone to enjoy, and homeless encampments often create an eyesore, sanitation issues and safety concerns for those walking or jogging on the trails.
However, the city’s homeless population is part of our community as well, and they aren’t going away. They have nowhere to go and no means to get there.
Many homeless people struggle with addictions and mental and physical health problems that hinder them from becoming functional members of society.
The city should continue to work with the Christian Center and other organizations dedicated to helping the poor and homeless.
Otherwise, the city will simply play an endless game of hide-and-seek, shooing homeless people off property throughout the city, only for them to find better hiding places.
The city is right to strive for a safer environment for its residents but should not neglect to care for its most vulnerable.