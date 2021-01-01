We may find it challenging to be optimistic after the trials of 2020, but 2021 is looking better already.
In Thursday’s year-in-review, we looked back on the pandemic, which we began hearing about in January of last year.
About a year later the first round of vaccines is being administered, which is a great note on which to end 2020.
By the time the first leaves of spring show themselves, we may be able to give our children the Easter celebration they deserve, without having to isolate from other kids.
If the vaccine goes according to plan, we may be enjoying the festivals, concerts and sporting events that we missed out on last year, and we’ll appreciate them more.
By this time next year, we can hope to be finishing the holiday season after celebrating with family and friends without the threat of COVID-19 looming over us.
In other good news, we may see that the wave of protests against police brutality, particularly against the Black community, is leading to institutional change. The Anderson Police Department has revised its use of force policies, banned chokeholds and invested in body cameras to reduce the number of future incidents. Many other local departments reviewed and revised their policies as well.
As we look back on 2020, some of us are mourning the loss of loved ones, some of us have lost jobs or businesses and some of us have missed holidays, graduations and birthday parties. In the midst of our grief, let us raise a glass together and welcome the new year. May it be better than the last.
