It’s been more than three months since the United States hit its $31.4 trillion debt limit, and our leaders in Washington are still nowhere near finding a solution.
This nation deserves better.
Instead of real leadership, we get posturing. The plan Speaker Kevin McCarthy pushed through the House has no chance of clearing the Democratic Senate or of gaining the signature of President Joe Biden.
The plan wouldn’t even end the crisis.
It would simply postpone the standoff until next spring, at a time when our elected representatives will be even more consumed by politics, squarely in the middle of a presidential election campaign.
The package raises the nation’s $31.4 trillion debt limit by $1.5 trillion, but it also requires Congress to revisit the issue by the end of March.
Billed as an opening move in negotiations, this so-called “Limit, Save, Grow Act” spares the Pentagon budget but makes sizable cuts to domestic programs, returning funding for federal agencies to 2022 levels while limiting budget increases to 1% per year. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office says the measure would trim the deficit by $4.8 trillion over 10 years.
As part of the 320-page bill, the GOP also proposes to block Biden’s plan to grant student loan forgiveness, while repealing green energy tax credits and killing new funding for the Internal Revenue Service.
The measure would also give Congress more power to halt regulations from the executive branch, and it would expedite new oil drilling projects while rescinding funding enacted to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The bill increases work requirements for those receiving food stamps and adds similar mandates for those on Medicaid and the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program.
The plan has no chance of becoming law, but it’s long past time our federal lawmakers had this debate.
They need to trim the fat where they can and fund the programs worth keeping.
Above all, they need to stop threatening to drag our nation’s economy over a cliff.
It’s fine for Congress to debate future spending. That’s what our federal lawmakers were elected to do.
But it’s time to get rid of the debt ceiling. The full faith and credit of the U.S. government should never be held hostage by partisan bickering.
The clock on this debate is ticking. The Department of the Treasury has been using cash on hand and budgetary maneuvers to keep the government afloat, but those tricks will stop working soon, some say as early as late May.
These recurring fights over the nation’s debt have generally been resolved without doing serious economic damage, but we should not forget what happened in 2011 when a similar standoff led Standard & Poor’s to downgrade the U.S. credit rating for the first time in history, rocking financial markets around the world.
An actual default would be far worse, causing interest rates to skyrocket and the basic functions of the federal government to falter. Lots of Americans would lose their jobs.
Congress needs to stop these games. The American people should demand it.