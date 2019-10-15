While residents of the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard area of 67th Street have valid concerns over the creation of a residential addiction treatment facility in the area, such facilities provide a much-needed service to the area.
Aspire Indiana, which is partnering with Progress House of Indianapolis to create the facility, has a responsibility to provide assurances of safety and security to its soon-to-be neighbors.
Such facilities typically have strict rules and curfews. Residents who do not abide by those rules can be discharged from the program and possibly face criminal charges and jail time.
A Progress House representative said Thursday that residents would not only have a curfew but be required to keep employment. This is often a part of the rehabilitation process of helping an addict reform into a responsible member of the community.
This type of facility will always come with “not in my neighborhood” opposition, but we believe it should be a welcome addition to the neighborhood. Such a facility, when managed properly, is a boon to any neighborhood as it serves to help fight the problem of addiction.
While some of the residents may have a criminal background, this facility would provide a gradual path to reintegrate residents into society.
We hope to see Aspire and Progress House address residents’ concerns to their satisfaction so that the facility can open and provide services to recovering alcoholics and drug addicts and make our community a better place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.