A fired worker, if unscrupulous, might take company documents with him when he leaves his office on the last day.
He might do it just to be spiteful and cause problems for his employer. He might do it to hide wrongdoing. He might do it to seek revenge.
An unscrupulous president who has been fired by voters might take documents with him, as well.
The most likely reasons? Same as above.
Strangely enough, this isn’t just a hypothetical scenario.
Donald Trump took hundreds — perhaps thousands — of documents with him after voters booted him out of the White House in the 2020 election. And, despite continual pressure from federal authorities, he declined to return them. Left with no other choice, the government secured a search warrant, which was executed Aug. 8 by FBI agents at Trump’s Florida home.
Twenty boxes of presidential documents were removed. Presidential law experts say Trump had no authority to take any of them — whether classified, declassified or otherwise — when he left office.
Actually, up until 1974, it was common practice — and totally lawful — for departing presidents to lay claim to their documents.
Richard Nixon, who certainly qualifies as one of the least scrupulous presidents, changed that. When he left office during the Watergate scandal, he wanted to take his records, including the tapes that were so important to the investigation.
Congress stopped him by passing the Presidential Recordings and Materials Preservation Act, making Nixon’s materials public property. Four years later, legislators passed the Presidential Records Act to stop future presidents from taking documents with them when they leave office.
It seems fitting that Trump would run afoul of a law meant to stop Nixon from shielding nefarious activities.
The former president is a master at convincing his followers that he’s the victim. Thus, he has ignited yet another political firestorm.
But the search warrant and the resulting FBI raid were dictated by law and by Trump’s refusal to produce the pilfered documents.
The U.S. Attorney General’s office is also doing the right thing by investigating the possibility that the former president violated the Espionage Act, handled government records in criminal fashion and obstructed justice.
This is no witch hunt; it’s the legal system at work.