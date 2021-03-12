This year can’t help but look better than the last in so many ways. One such way is in the generosity of our local residents who helped the United Way annual campaign raise $1.6 million.
In spite of the pandemic, economic shutdown and civil unrest, the United Way surpassed its fundraising goal for the first time in five years.
It is comforting and uplifting to be reminded that in troubled times, people will keep each other afloat.
Money donated to the United Way helps the agency, which assists other charitable nonprofits, fulfill its mission of improving “the quality of life in our community by engaging people and organizations to advance education, income and health outcomes for all.”
Perhaps an attitude of gratitude is what helped it happen. Although some of us have mourned lost loved ones, we can still be grateful that we pulled through and share that gratitude with others.
United Way’s 2020 fundraising slogan “United We Rise” held true in Madison County, and that same mentality can continue to help put an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the first few days of warm weather this week, many of us are excited for spring and summer, but we should continue to be cautious by following protocols and getting the COVID vaccine when we become eligible.
If you happen to be someone who has been helped by a United Way program, consider paying it forward next year.
In the spirit of “United We Rise,” let’s continue to work together and make next year’s United Way fundraiser an even bigger success.
