Veterans Day is an appropriate time to come together as one nation to show appreciation to those who served in the military.
In the wake of a heavily polarized election, some city streets are filled with celebrations and angry protests. Fortunately, a week after Election Day, we have something to celebrate on which red and blue voters should agree, the people who have put their lives on the line to keep our nation safe.
Whether we voted red or blue last week, we voted because we love this country and want to see it prosper, although we may have disagreements on the best way to accomplish that.
Now is the time to learn from the example of the military. Those who took the oath to serve came from all walks of life and from every demographic. They are from every political party, religion, ethnicity, gender and sexual identity.
On this day it is important that our veterans know that none of them are forgotten.
Veterans know what it means to set aside individual differences and work together as one team, and we ought to be just as united in offering our support, respect and gratitude.
This Veterans Day, let us honor our American veterans by showing that we have not forgotten how to stand together as Americans.
