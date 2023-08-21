As a popular conservation movement notes, water is life. Human beings and most every other earthly creature can’t live without it.
Industry needs it, too, and the state of Indiana’s massive new high-tech park, the LEAP Innovation District in Boone County, is going to be really, really thirsty.
To quench that thirst, plans are being developed to divert 100 million gallons a day from the Wabash River aquifer.
The Wabash is a key geographical feature in the history — and future — of the Hoosier State, after all it’s fabled in the title and lyrics of Indiana’s state song, “On the Banks of the Wabash.”
Originating near Fort Recovery in western Ohio, the Wabash meanders some 500 miles from northeast to southwest across Indiana toward confluence with the Ohio River at the tip of the state.
The Wabash River basin includes portions of at least 20 of Indiana’s 92 counties. The river drains 33,000 square miles, about two-thirds of it land used for agricultural.
This is all to say there’s a lot at stake here, given the idea of diverting 36.5 billion gallons a year — roughly half the volume of Lake Monroe, the largest lake fully contained in Indiana — from the Wabash River aquifer for a single tech park development.
Of course, this isn’t just any tech park. By Indiana standards, it’s shaping up as the mother of them all. Covering nearly 10,000 acres, the LEAP Innovation District is designed to transform the state’s economy by fueling a 70-mile-long high-tech corridor along Interstate 65 from Indianapolis to Lafayette.
The state hopes to attract “hundreds of companies, employing over 50,000 employees at industry-leading companies devoted to boundary-breaking projects in life sciences, microelectronics, ag-tech, clean tech, electrification and EV innovation,” according to the Indiana Economic Development Corp. website.
The IEDC recently convened a panel of experts to discuss the potential creation of a pipeline from the Wabash River to the LEAP development. Prospectively, the pipeline would send water 35 miles southeastward from the Lafayette area to feed those hundreds of companies’ needs.
There’s a lot of figuring to do before the proposed pipeline could become reality. Officials vow they won’t proceed with the plan until studies confirm that communities in the Lafayette area won’t suffer water loss.
Still, it’s clear that the IEDC is banking on the plan working. It’s already committed $10 million to engineering and planning the pipeline.
Back in 2020, the Indiana Finance Authority did a detailed projection of central Indiana’s water needs over the next five decades. One conclusion: Primarily because of population increases around Indianapolis, water needs would increase by 30% from their 2020 level.
At the recent water summit, state Rep. Sue Errington of Muncie offered a word of caution about the idea of piping water from the Wabash River to the LEAP development.
“I think it’s of importance to all of us, no matter where we live, that we protect and enhance our water resources,” she said, as reported by the Indiana Capital Chronicle. “It’s important to make sure that people realize that we have an abundance of water now. But it could run out, and how we use it is very, very important.”
The people of Indiana, the state’s natural environment and a multitude of other interests are at stake here. Not to mention the future of the great river herself.