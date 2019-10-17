They’ve been waiting a long, long time.
They’ve waited through the shuttering of grocery stores and retail outlets.
They’ve waited through the closing of restaurants.
They’ve waited through good economic times and bad.
Long ago, they grew weary of waiting, and now they’re demanding action.
Residents of Anderson’s west side are understandably frustrated by the lack of redevelopment progress in the area. At an Oct. 1 meeting of the Anderson Redevelopment Commission meeting, the frustration boiled over.
At the meeting, the commission approved a resolution to continue pursuing acquisition of property in the vicinity of Nichol and Raible avenues for future development. But that seemed only to stoke the ire of westsiders.
They’ve had a bellyful of resolutions over the past several years. Now they want action.
“We can’t really afford to wait year after year. Our community is dying,” resident Janice Tolbert said. “If they have a million dollars to put into Sirmax, why don’t they give us a little grocery store?”
The City Council in September approved a $1.75 million economic development tax increment revenue bond for a new company locating in Anderson. The company is owned by Sirmax, an international supplier of plastic compounds and resins.
Anderson has pumped tens of millions of dollars into deals for new companies to come to Anderson, but the companies locate in other areas of the city, most notably around the Flagship Enterprise Center off Interstate 69.
The tax money generated by the new companies is often captured by a tax increment finance (TIF) district where the plant is located, leaving the west side and other neighborhoods with no additional financial support.
Some residents are feeling neglected. “We can’t even get our street paved,” Tolbert said.
Granted, city officials can’t wave a magic wand and instantly transform the west side into nirvana.
The city has been aggressive in pursuing a grocery store for the area, offering to remodel the vacant Marsh store or construct a new store with rent of $2 per square foot for the first five years, after which the retailer could purchase the building at 20% less than the appraised value.
City leaders must continue to push for a grocery while recommitting to an action plan — and taking action — to transform the area.
And westsiders must be directly involved in the effort. Their input and sweat equity will be key to keeping projects on target.
It will take determination. It will take money. And, yes, to the chagrin of some folks on the west side, it will even take more time.
Above all, redevelopment of the west side must be a priority for whomever is sitting in the mayor’s chair and on city council in January after November’s municipal election.
