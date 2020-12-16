Wow!
That’s pretty much all we can say.
Like most everything else in 2020, what would happen to the Empty Stocking Fund, our annual fund drive with the Salvation Army, was unclear.
But within a couple of weeks of launching the drive, it became crystal clear.
Folks in Madison County are more eager than ever to help local families this holiday season.
The Herald Bulletin announced the opening of the Empty Stocking Fund drive in the Thanksgiving Day newspaper. Within a week, we already had more than $1,000 in contributions, giving us a good start toward the $15,000 goal.
Then, last week, a frenzy of giving pumped the total up past $7,000, nearly halfway to the goal with three weeks left before the Jan. 1 end of the campaign.
Wow!
Perhaps the flurry of contributions, ranging from $5 to $800, reflects a deep understanding of how great the need is this year. With the pandemic raging, some folks are out of work temporarily or permanently. Others are dealing with mental, emotional or physical health issues.
The need to give, to be involved, might also help explain why so many folks have already pitched in to help with the Empty Stocking Fund.
Whatever might motivate you, please consider writing a check to help us reach the $15,000 goal. The money all goes to the Salvation Army to provide more than 150 local families help at the holidays and throughout the year.
Contributions can be mailed to Empty Stocking Fund, The Herald Bulletin, 1133 Jackson St., Anderson, IN 46016. Checks should be made out to the Salvation Army.
Each week, we’re printing a list of recent donations in the newspaper. But if you’re publicity shy, no need to worry. At your request, we’ll list your contribution as anonymous.
In past years, large donors have often stepped in after a deadline extension to help the Empty Stocking Fund reach its goal.
This year, let’s see if we can get there without such a boost. In that case, any late, large contributions would just be further evidence that folks across Madison County have exceeded the challenge again this holiday season.
