It’s time for new members with new ideas on the Anderson Community Schools Board of Trustees.
But that isn’t to say that the new board members have to be novices.
The Herald Bulletin’s editorial board is endorsing two previous ACS board members — Buckie Bookhart and Joanna Collette — as well as Andrew Jones for three of the four seats up for election Nov. 8 on the seven-member board. Mandy Webb is running unopposed for the South District No. 2 seat.
Bookhart is running against Peter Lyon and Denise Sanders for the Central District No. 2 seat. Collette is opposed by Kris Ockomon for the at-large seat. And Jones is running against incumbent Patrick Hill for the East District No. 1 seat.
Bookhart was defeated as an incumbent in the last board election in 2020. His departure left a huge disconnect between the board and the community. Nearly 50% of ACS’s student population is comprised of students of color and Hispanic students, but after Bookhart’s departure, the board was left with no members of color.
Now, the board could have addressed this shortcoming by proactively engaging the Black and Hispanic communities to better account for the perspectives of all stakeholders. For instance, the board could have formed a consulting committee comprised of local concerned citizens of color.
But the board, as currently constituted, isn’t proactive in this regard.
Bookhart, who is Black, could contribute an important perspective and has much more to offer. As a former member, he knows the board’s business and the challenges it faces. And as a retired teacher in ACS, he understands classroom challenges.
Bookhart stresses the importance of structure and discipline for student success, the empowerment of school staff from the “bottom up” and accountability from the “top down.”
Collette served on the ACS board in the 1990s, helping guide the district through a tumultuous period, and would provide organizational and leadership attributes. She would also offer an energetic and committed approach and has vowed to be a frequent presence in the halls of the schools.
Collette wants to help ACS become an “exemplary school district” by addressing “critical issues preventing us from that goal by working with teachers, administration and the community to devise measurable strategies for success.”
Like Bookhart, Jones is a former teacher, plus he has children in the school system. He ran for school board two years ago, and came back a second time to try again. Jones has the best interests of the district at heart and shows the promise to look at problems analytically and to seek the best solutions collaboratively.
As the current president of the board, Hill has provided strong leadership and believes that he is helping effect “culture change” in the district. But the board has too often seemed standoffish toward the community, particularly critics, and truly needs its own internal culture change.
Lyon knows the issues in education and in ACS, in particular, with children attending school there. He seems levelheaded and focused on progress, but Bookhart simply brings a more important perspective, given the board’s composition.
Ockomon, a former mayor of Anderson and an Anderson police officer, and Sanders, who works in health care, have not been as active in making their voices heard and promoting their candidacies.