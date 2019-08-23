A young mother is gunned down.
She was pregnant.
With twins.
First, one twin dies.
Then the other.
The mother finally perishes, as well.
A 5-year-old is left motherless. A life is cut short. Two others are ended before they could begin.
Could this tragedy possibly be more heart-rending?
Alexis Marie Wasson was shot in the back of the head early the morning of Aug. 2 in the 200 block of Mellen Drive, Anderson. She was on life support until her twin boys died at 21 weeks’ gestation on consecutive days, Aug. 7 and Aug. 8.
Wasson’s boyfriend, Skye’lar De’andre White, 29, purportedly the twins’ father, has pleaded not guilty to murder and two counts of feticide. He faces a maximum sentence of 117 years behind bars if convicted.
White says it was an accident and that the bullet only grazed Wasson.
In an article published Sunday, Wasson’s friends and family remembered her as self-sacrificing and full of fun.
“She was always a giving, loving, sweet-hearted young lady who put her family first,” said Melissa Klabunde, Wasson’s aunt. “She was always into things where she took care of people.”
“She had a good, genuine heart, and if she was your friend, she was your friend for a lifetime,” said Demetrice Hudson, another aunt. “She could make you see the good in the worst.”
Even Wasson could not have found the good in this tragedy.
She is gone now, too soon at age 29. Her unborn twins are gone, too, and the world will never know them.
Wasson’s daughter, Khi’Yauna, will carry her blood into the future. Beyond that treasure, there are only memories.
The community is left to grieve – and to hope that justice is done.
