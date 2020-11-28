Changes to the Anderson Police Department’s use of force policy as approved by the Anderson Public Safety Board are to be commended, and the board should consider further input by the community.
Under the approved changes, chokeholds and any restraints that block air flow may not be used unless the situation justifies deadly force.
Individuals suspected of crime are innocent until proven guilty and should be treated in a professional manner.
Anderson Police Chief Jake Brown said the department is continuing to refine its policy on the use of no-knock warrants.
In the high-profile case of Breonna Taylor, who was killed by police who were executing a no-knock warrant at the wrong address in Louisville, we’ve seen that these warrants can create an unnecessary safety risk to citizens and officers.
Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, reached for his legally owned handgun to defend himself against what he believed to be intruders in his home.
When standard police procedure leads to the death of an innocent person sleeping in their own home, it is time to change that procedure.
While city council has been working with community members to recommend changes, Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said that the safety board, not city council, has exclusive oversight of the Anderson police and fire departments.
This may be the usual role of the safety board, but these are not usual circumstances.
This is a time in which police departments across the country are working to rebuild trust with the communities they serve. To this end, it makes sense to hear many voices from the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.