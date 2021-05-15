The family of Suzanne Morphew is a step closer to having closure on her disappearance with the arrest of her husband, Barry Morphew, almost one year after her disappearance.
The Alexandria native was reported missing from her Colorado home on Mother’s Day weekend 2020.
Barry Morphew’s arrest was the result of diligent work on the part of law enforcement and community volunteers from Indiana and Colorado who refused to give up the search.
Last year, Suzanne Morphew’s family members, along with many volunteers, traveled from Indiana to Colorado to search the area of Suzanne’s last known whereabouts. Notably absent from the search was Barry Morphew, although he lived nearby.
On the day of Barry Morphew’s arrest, police in Chaffee County, Colorado, held a press conference in which they stated that although they hadn’t found Suzanne’s body, evidence has led them to believe that she is no longer alive.
On Friday, 9News Denver reported that Barry Morphew is facing two additional charges — forgery of public record and election mail ballot offense. He is accused of casting a ballot for former president Donald J. Trump on behalf of his missing wife.
Morphew reportedly said that he wanted to give Trump one more vote because “all these other guys are cheating.”
Questionable ethics aside, Barry Morphew is presumed innocent until proven guilty. His arrest will not give the family closure, but it is one giant step along that road.
For the sake of the family, we hope for a speedy trial and for the person responsible for Suzanne’s disappearance to be brought to justice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.