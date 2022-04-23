Anderson University’s racial equity listening sessions seemed to be well-intentioned but missed the park when it came to sensitivity and legal compliance.
The sessions planned by the President’s Race Equity Task Force were separated by racial affinity groups, with some designated for white students and others for students of color.
The decision was based on a survey in which some students said they would be more comfortable if the listening groups were designated by race.
The intent was to encourage participation and openness by placing students with others like them, but critics argue that dividing students in this way hearkens back to the days of racial segregation.
The sessions were to take place April 12 and 19, but were postponed indefinitely after a firestorm of criticism on and off campus.
The controversy made its way to Washington, D.C., prompting a member of the U.S. Civil Rights Commission to send a letter to the university saying AU’s plan violated the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
Title VI of the act prevents any individual from being excluded or discriminated against from any event or program receiving federal financial assistance. Because Anderson University currently receives federal funding, Commissioner Peter Kirsanow cited the racially-segregated listening sessions as directly violating Title VI.
In conclusion, Kirsanow wrote, “Racial segregation is still unlawful, even if it advantages the ‘right’ racial categories for the ‘right’ reasons. Regardless of any ideological posturing, the law on this matter is clear.”
The listening sessions are likely a good-faith effort on the part of the university to address issues of race on campus, but the execution was misguided.
The law doesn’t seem to make exceptions for good intentions.
We encourage AU President John Pistole and the Race Equity Task Force to press on with efforts to address racial inequity on campus. The university owes it to the students, the community and its own Christian foundations to ensure that racism has no place on campus.
In doing so, however, they must be mindful of how their actions are perceived and ensure that they are in compliance with the law.