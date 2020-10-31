America needs a leader who unites, not divides.
A leader who practices honesty, not deceit.
A leader who respects the office of president rather than desecrating it.
A leader who heeds scientists and experts rather than castigating them.
A leader who seeks truth, diversity and collaboration, not blind loyalty and conformity.
A leader who respects and values all people, not one who objectifies women and belittles those with disabilities.
A leader who models tolerance rather than siding with racists and violent extremists.
A leader who treasures our environment over corporate interests.
A leader who breaks down barriers instead of erecting walls.
A leader who respects our military veterans and would never call them “suckers” and “losers.”
A leader who lifts up our allies while condemning tyrants and despots.
A leader with a vision for a better America, and a plan to get there.
That leader is Joe Biden.
It’s been a long, confusing and chaotic four years under President Donald Trump. It became clear well before the coronavirus pandemic that his confrontational style of leadership doesn’t work in the Oval Office.
The president’s incendiary tweets, caustic comments and the revolving door of hired and fired cabinet members and department heads wrought widespread distrust. He promised to drain Washington’s swamp but instead he slung enough mud to fill a swamp of his own.
He forfeited America’s world leadership by turning against our longtime allies, pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord and cozying up to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and Chinese President Xi. Nothing good came of his romances with our traditional enemies, and much ill will resulted from his disparagement of our friends.
Trump twisted the powers of the U.S. presidency to his personal political agenda, prompting impeachment accusations of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
After all of this, Trump’s low point didn’t come until the pandemic arrived in March. The crisis has brought sickness to at least 9 million Americans and death to nearly 230,000. For millions of others, it has meant financial hardship or ruin.
Trump knew early on about the dangers of the coronavirus, but he downplayed the seriousness of the disease. Later he created a virus task force, yet consistently disputed its recommendations and the directives of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to wear masks, social distance and avoid crowds.
Even after he became infected with COVID-19, spending three days in the hospital, he couldn’t wait to resume his political rallies, where people crowd closely together and few wear masks.
At every turn, the president has dismissed the dangers of COVID-19, prolonging and deepening the impact of the disease.
Where the president has only multiplied our misery, Biden would heal the country and get it going in the right direction.
A U.S. senator for nearly four decades, he has a record of bipartisan collaboration on issues and legislation in the national interest.
As vice president for eight years in the Obama administration, he has extensive experience addressing economic needs, social issues and foreign policy. He oversaw the 2009 Recovery Act that rescued the country from the worst economic collapse since the Great Depression.
The product of a middle-class upbringing, Biden understands the daily challenges of putting food on the table and a little money away in the bank.
The loss of his first wife and baby daughter in a car accident in 1972 gave him an understanding of the pain and suffering caused by the death of loved ones under all circumstances. The tragedy also gave him an expanded sense of empathy.
As a moderate Democrat, he sees that the path to national unity lies between the extremes of conservatism and liberalism. It’s a path he’s walked throughout his political career.
But Biden also has strong convictions. His proposal to wean America off polluting fossil fuels would mitigate climate change and create millions of jobs. His promise to confront, not ignore, systemic racism would dig at the deep roots of a pervasive problem that has plagued the country for hundreds of years.
If the pandemic hadn’t happened, Biden would still be the best choice for America in 2020, a time in our history when we need a person of character — not a character — in the White House.
With the coronavirus surging across the country, the need for his calm, steady leadership is crucial, particularly in the careful development and distribution of safe, effective vaccines that all Americans can take without fear.
Joe Biden has the experience and the vision to lead the country through this disruptive time. He would be a president for all Americans.
