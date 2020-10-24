With several highly qualified candidates running for seats on the ACS school board, priority should be placed on finding a blend of new energy and tried-and-true experience.
That blend could be best achieved through the re-election of Robert “Buckie” Bookhart and the election of new board members Liddia Sangleton and Kellie Kelley.
Bookhart, running for the Central Position 1 seat, is committed to following scientific and medical data to formulate a plan for COVID-19 mitigation, and he intends to do a nationwide search for the best candidate for superintendent, a position shared by his opponent, Carrie Bale.
Bookhart, currently the only Black board member, has recently become a strong voice for consideration of minority candidates for ACS administrative positions. Bookhart’s perspective remains important.
Of the four candidates vying for the seat in East Position 2, Kelley has stiff competition from incumbent Holly Renz, career educator Andrew Jones and Nicole Milburn, running on the platform of transparency.
Kelley, a former Madison County Health Department administrator, is committed to tackling systemic racism head-on and promises to work to ensure that the board, faculty and staff are in tune with the best interests of the people they serve. Kelley proposes to designate a public information officer for the district who would serve as a single point of contact for information about policies and decisions related to COVID-19. She and each of her fellow candidates advocate a nationwide recruitment process for hiring a superintendent.
For South Position 1, Sangleton was not an easy choice as her two opponents appear to be highly qualified and motivated candidates, as well. Kenneth Hodson brings the experience of being a former teacher and school counselor. Tammy Sloss makes a strong argument for a robust and thorough search for a school superintendent, emphasizing the importance of striving for excellence rather than comfort and familiarity.
Sangleton, who is Black, brings greater diversity to the board while emphasizing that the Black community itself is diverse in experiences, perspectives and beliefs. Having two children enrolled in Anderson Community schools, she has a vested interest in the school system.
