Most of us would say no thank you if someone asked that we spend all summer marching around in the heat, while toting (and playing) a musical instrument and executing an elaborately choreographed routine, all under the pressure of preparing for competitions.
But each year, hundreds of Madison County area high school students willingly do just that. This summer, marching bands from Alexandria, Anderson, Daleville/Cowan, Elwood and Frankton/Lapel competed.
The Central Indiana Track Show Association 2022 season included a half dozen or so competitions, culminating in the Indiana State Fair Band Day on Friday, Aug. 5.
The bands from Anderson and Frankton/Lapel qualified for the Band Day finals, finishing fourth and 11th, respectively.
It was a great way to end the season for the Eagles/Bulldogs, who represent relatively small schools.
Anderson, which has won more Band Day titles than any other school, including the 2019 crown, continued its long legacy of excellence by finishing in the upper echelon of the finals. The Marching Highlanders had consistently earned third or fourth places throughout the summer, with the highlight of winning the Centerville Archway Classic on July 16.
But it has to be more than just pure competition that gets all of those hundreds of local marching band members on the move each summer. There’s also the satisfaction of working together as a team toward common goals, the gratification of overcoming obstacles and the joy of performing music and dancing.
And then there are the lifelong friendships, shared experiences and enduring memories of marching band.
Bravo to not only the students, but also the band directors and parents! The hundreds of hours you devoted this summer paid off in so many ways.