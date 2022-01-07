City Council member Ty Bibbs’ proposed vaccination incentive of $150 to every resident who is fully vaccinated with up-to-date boosters is an idea that merits discussion but it is unlikely to have the desired impact.
The funds would come from the city’s American Rescue Plan money, and vaccination efforts are of the utmost importance as Madison County continues to have new COVID-19 cases daily.
However, most people who have decided against getting the vaccine are so entrenched in their positions that $150 is unlikely to change their minds. This means that most of the payout would go to people who have already been vaccinated or had every intention of doing so.
Perhaps it would be more effective to use some ARF money to further ramp up the local vaccination education program and offer the vaccine at more sites at expanded times.
Convenience, availability and lower wait times may serve as a more motivating incentive (as if immunization weren’t incentive enough) than a one-time payment of $150.
Those who have been taken in by misinformation about the vaccine won’t be swayed by money, but they may be swayed by accurate information countering the falsehoods that have proliferated.
Vaccination is key to defeating this pandemic, and we applaud city council’s efforts to raise vaccination numbers. However, one-time cash payments may not be the most effective use of the city’s money and resources.
