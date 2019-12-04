With a unique slate of offerings for higher education, AU is ideally positioned to provide good options, along with Ivy Tech, for local nontraditional students.
For older adults interested in going back to school, we are fortunate in Madison County to have these institutions, who have recently emphasized their commitment to serving nontraditional students.
Anyone who has gone back to school later in life most likely knows how it feels to be out of place or to feel like “the old guy” in a classroom full of 18- to 22-year-olds.
Not only do nontraditional students deserve to be valued students in the educational experience, educators may find that these students have a unique perspective to offer their younger classmates.
As Adult Studies Director Stephanie Moran said, “Adults don’t only bring challenges and problems. They bring with them success and multiple stories.”
Fully integrating the nontraditional students can provide the younger students with the opportunity to learn alongside people who have been out in the work force, a part of that “real world” about which young college students are so ominously warned.
Being among students who plan on entering the work force, the older students can bring with them a type of “scouting report,” and give their younger colleagues an idea of what it’s really like out there.
Older students, too, may find that education and the job market have changed significantly since the last time they went job hunting. Social media, writing for search engine optimization and online branding are all skills for which the younger students may be able to provide valuable assistance to the nontraditional students.
As educators seek to close the gap between the younger and older students, everyone wins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.