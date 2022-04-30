News that Vice President Kamala Harris had tested positive for COVID-19 came as yet another reminder that the virus is not quite done with us yet.
“We have a very, very contagious variant out there,” said White House COVID-19 coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha. “It is going to be hard to ensure that no one gets COVID in America. That’s not even a policy goal.”
The administration’s goal, Jha said, is to make sure people don’t get seriously ill.
Harris contracted the virus in spite of rigid protocols surrounding herself and the president. Of course, without those protocols, Harris might not have even been tested.
“I have no symptoms,” she tweeted, “and I will continue to isolate and follow CDC guidelines. I’m grateful to be both vaccinated and boosted.”
News of the vice president’s positive test came the same day the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that half of the U.S. population had been infected at some point with the coronavirus. The agency cautioned, though, against jumping to the conclusion that the country might be approaching what some call herd immunity.
Scientists have not yet defined a level of infection that would make that possible. It’s already clear, though, that contracting the virus once does not guarantee you won’t come down with it again.
Even with a vaccine and a booster, many Americans have contracted the virus a second time.
How can you protect yourself?
We know the public health recommendations by heart. Wash your hands frequently with soap and water. Avoid large crowds. Practice social distancing.
You don’t need a scientific survey to see that most of us are beyond such precautions. We’re tired of the pandemic and ready to move on with our lives.
Public health experts do have good news, though, for those still reluctant to follow the crowd. The right mask, worn correctly, really can help to protect you and the vulnerable people around you.
Even if you’re the only person in the room wearing one, the experts say, a well-fitted N95-style respirator can filter out 95% of airborne particles all by itself.
In the end, the best way to protect yourself from serious illness is simple: Get the shot.
After more than two years and nearly a million deaths, the virus is still killing more than 300 people a day in the United States, according to the CDC.
The agency says the unvaccinated are more than twice as likely to test positive for the virus and nine times as likely to die from it as anyone who has gotten even one dose of a vaccine.
If you’re still among the holdouts, do yourself and your loved ones a favor. Roll up your sleeve and get that shot.