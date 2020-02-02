After months upon months of bad news about Madison County finances, much of it revolving around costly renovations of the county building and the need for a new jail, some good news broke last week.
County Treasurer Danny Girt revealed that the county’s interest earnings had grown from $82,812 in 2018 to $569,840 last year. That’s an increase of a whopping 588% in just one year.
Even better, Girt projects the interest earnings will grow to $800,000 this year. That’s approaching $1 million, which, even in the big-spending realm of government, is real money.
The county is able to earn so much interest because it generally has tens of millions of dollars waiting to be paid out and some being held in reserve.
So how did the county score its windfall increase in interest?
To begin, Girt, who was elected to office in 2018, simply went looking for a higher interest rate.
He turned to TrustINdiana, which was authorized by the General Assembly in 2007 and enables local units of government to “invest in a common pool of ... assets that preserves the principal of the public’s funds, remains highly liquid, and maximizes return on investment,” according to the organization’s website.
Girt discovered that TrustINdiana was offering an interest rate of 2.45%, exponentially more than the 0.15% rate the county was drawing on its 30-day certificate of deposit.
So, Girt approached local banks and got them to match the TrustINdiana interest rate. Following the reduction in rates by the federal reserve, the current rate is down from 2.45% to 1.65%.
Girt’s diligence is paying off in a big way for the county. It’s a shining example of what can be accomplished when government officials are focused on making the most of taxpayer dollars.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.