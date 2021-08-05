The good news is almost 3 million Hoosiers are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.
The bad news is there are nearly 6.7 million people in Indiana.
“Right now, we’re so much worse than most other states,” Dr. Chandy John, director of the Ryan White Center for Pediatric Infectious Disease and Global Health at the Indiana University School of Medicine, told The Indianapolis Star.
“The biggest concern for me is lack of adequate vaccination and a slowdown in terms of people getting vaccinated.”
Statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put the portion of fully vaccinated Hoosiers at just above 44%. Slightly more than 47% have received at least one dose.
Indiana trails all of its neighboring states. Illinois has nearly 63% of its residents with at least one dose, while Michigan has more than 53%, Ohio has right at 50% and Kentucky has more than 52%.
Indiana also trails Florida, a state that right now is setting new records for coronavirus cases. That state had 11,515 hospitalized patients Tuesday, breaking last year's record for the third straight day.
But when it comes to vaccines, Florida is 11 percentage points ahead of Indiana. More than 58% of its residents have at least one dose.
The facts are clear. COVID-19 vaccines are proven to be effective.
State health officials say roughly 98% of Indiana’s cases and 96% of its deaths have occurred among people who were not vaccinated.
So-called "breakthrough" cases— when someone gets infected in spite of a vaccine —have occurred in 0.126% of fully vaccinated individuals. As of late July, that number totaled 3,710 out of more than 2.9 million vaccinated Hoosiers. Of those, 161 had been hospitalized and 56 had died.
Indiana had nearly 2,800 new coronavirus cases Monday, and the seven-day average for new cases now tops 1,100. That’s up substantially from late June when the seven-day average was closer to 200.
The positivity rate for the week ending July 28 was 7.8%, the highest it has been in months.
Here’s the bottom line: Based on all of the cases recorded since January, state health officials calculate your chances of getting infected with COVID-19 if you are vaccinated at 1 in 892. Without the vaccine, your chances of getting infected are 1 in 14.
Your chances of winding up in the hospital with COVID-19 if you are vaccinated are 1 in 18,795. Your chances of being hospitalized with COVID-19 if you are not vaccinated are 1 in 237.
The message here is simple: Do the math. Get the vaccine.
