Alexandria plans to toughen animal ordinances, which comes not a moment too soon.
At long last, it seems that spring weather has arrived, leading to more children playing outside and more dog owners walking their dogs outside.
The Alexandria City Council’s resolve comes on the heels of two recent incidents involving the same dog. In both incidents, the dog attacked other dogs, resulting in severe injuries to one and the death of another.
Council members and residents expressed concern that if the dog is that easily provoked to attack other dogs, there is legitimate concern for the safety of children in the area.
Alexandria’s current law concerning animal attacks applies only to attacks on human beings, not other animals. Also, the law allows only for fines to be issued by a judge, and not for criminal charges.
Animals, in the eyes of the law, are considered property, which puts the city in an uncomfortable position of confiscating a citizen’s private property. Realistically, though, we love and cherish our pets and financial compensation seems little consolation to a person whose dog has been killed due to another pet owner’s recklessness.
The Alexandria council is acting responsibly to tighten up pet ordinances. In the meantime, we urge pet owners to keep their dogs safely leashed, fenced or closely supervised.
A misdemeanor charge may result if, “the owner recklessly or knowingly fails to take reasonable steps to restrain their dog.”
According to Indiana’s “one-bite” law, “Dog owners may be held liable for damages related to dog bites if the owner knew or should have known the dog was likely to attack or bite others without being provoked.”
With summer on the way and more children playing outside, parents should be mindful of safety.
Dog owners, for the benefit of your furry friend and you, please be responsible.