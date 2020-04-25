As the coronavirus pandemic throws all of our lives into upheaval, another scourge rears its ugly head – that of domestic violence.
As reported in CNHI Statehouse Reporter Whitney Downard’s story in Monday’s edition, domestic violence calls are up in some areas.
According to a study of Indianapolis from IUPUI, some day-to-day crimes such as burglaries have sharply decreased in the wake of the stay-at-home order, while incidents of domestic violence have increased.
We can confidently assume that many more cases of domestic violence go unreported.
For many of us, stress levels are high as so many aspects of life are put on hold, but it is never acceptable to take it out on one’s spouse, children or dependents.
The bad news is that some people are stuck at home with their abusers.
The good news is that help is available. Alternatives, Inc. in Anderson is continuing operations with a 24/7 crisis hotline at (866)-593-9999. Other options include contacting the police or reaching out to friends or family members.
If you are in an unsafe situation, it is never a good idea to try to wait it out in hopes that the abuse stops. It won’t get better.
Downard’s story mentions one Indianapolis police officer who died while responding to a domestic violence call, shedding light on the serious, volatile nature of a domestic abuse situation.
If this warning isn’t enough, bear in mind the cases that have been reported in the pages of The Herald Bulletin of deaths, some of them small children, at the hands of abusers.
If you are aware of an abusive situation, report it. If you are in an abusive situation, it is important to seek whatever help you need to get out.
