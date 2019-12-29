As elected officials prepare to embark on new terms, they should redouble their resolve to serve all of their constituents conscientiously and to conduct government business with transparency.
As we move into a new year, we welcome some new leaders to their posts. With the 2019 elections, we’ve seen a reconfiguration of leadership in some parts of Madison County. We call upon our elected officials at all levels to resist falling into the trend that we see in Washington, which is clear division along party lines.
As the impeachment proceedings rage on in our nation’s capital, it seems that the country is divided over irreconcilable differences.
This makes it more important than ever that we be able trust our local leaders to put superficial differences aside and place the welfare of their constituents at the forefront of their minds.
Once elected, the duty of leaders is to serve their constituents, not their party.
Labels such as Democrat, Republican or Libertarian should take a back seat to the label of “citizen.” The elected leader is responsible to do what he or she believes is best for all of his or her constituents.
A mayor is a mayor of the entire population of the town, not just members of his or her own party. The same is true for a president, a congressman, a city councilman or a township trustee.
Madison County will continue to grow and thrive in 2020, provided that our leadership puts party differences aside and work together for the common good.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.