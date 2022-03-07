The Freedom to Repair Act, co-authored by U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-5th District, would be good for consumers and independent businesses.
The legislation, if passed, would eliminate penalties in the 1998 Digital Millennium Copyright Act that make it a crime to circumvent copyright on electronics for the purpose of repair. It would also require manufacturers to make repair manuals and replacement parts available to third party entities.
As technology advances manufacturers have increasingly made repair difficult, if not impossible, to be performed by the owner of the machine or third-party repair shops, thus creating a near-monopoly in the market and eliminating competitive pricing.
Currently many carmakers hold information and parts as proprietary, choosing only to release them to authorized dealers, thus driving up repair costs.
Manufacturers restricting the flow of information and replacement parts to third-party shops ultimately hurts the consumer right in the wallet. If only one company, the manufacturer, can provide repairs and replacement parts, then that company alone gets to set the price.
Especially now, as our nation’s economy pulls itself out of the COVID-19 shutdown, this legislation is likely to be a much-needed boon to the economy by preserving the competitive marketplace for repair services and parts.
Hobbyists and those who like to go the DIY route for repairing cars or electronic devices should be able to access parts, tools and manuals for a reasonable price. Consumers who choose to pay for repair services should do so because they’ve chosen to pay for quality service, not because tools, techniques and schematics are being held for ransom.
It is unethical for manufacturers to continue to make it more difficult for consumers to keep products in good working order.
We commend Spartz for co-authoring this legislation and encourage Congress to pass it, as it would be a win for businesses, consumers and the economy as a whole.
