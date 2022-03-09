Whether our community’s hardships come in the form of economic recession, opioid epidemic, COVID-19 pandemic or the ever-present scourge of poverty, the good folks of Madison County are always there to help lighten the burden.
Three recent articles in The Herald Bulletin show the enduring spirit of community service across the county.
Heather and Danny Davis responded to a challenge from their Bible study group to develop a service project by recognizing a need after COVID forced Elwood’s public library to limit its services to book pickup.
The Davises started a free library in a backyard playhouse at their Elwood residence. Their Little Book House conformed to COVID guidance from health care experts because it was outdoors.
Just as importantly, it provided an opportunity to enjoy books for school kids who had been limited to virtual learning and didn’t have access to school libraries.
The Little Book House grew rapidly in visitors and donations, and the Davises expanded it to a new shed several weeks ago. The backyard library now has 50 nooks — 25 for children’s books and 25 for books intended for adults.
Other free little libraries across the county have provided similar options for sharing literature.
“Literacy in the early years and continuing through is so important to kiddos,” Heather Davis said. “I just felt it was important for kids to have free access to books and come and go as they wanted and have a little bit of a selection to choose from.”
Sam Matthews’ noteworthy contribution to the community also involved a library, as detailed in a Feb. 24 article.
Matthews died in December at the age of 87. He bequeathed the family home he had once shared with his parents to Anderson Public Library and to Newfields, which includes The Indianapolis Museum of Art.
The North Drive property will be sold at auction April 4. Proceeds from the sale will be divided equally between the Anderson library and the Indianapolis museum.
The home has been appraised at a minimum value of $185,000.
While the Davises’ effort and Matthews’ bequest demonstrate how just a few people can make a big difference, the Walk a Mile in My Shoes fundraiser Saturday in Anderson showcased the power of Madison County residents banding together to address a communitywide concern.
Hundreds participated in the milelong walk to raise money for the Christian Center, which provides meals, housing and other support for homeless men.
The annual event had been forced by the pandemic to go virtual in 2021. That made Saturday’s walk from Anderson University’s campus to downtown on an unseasonably warm day seem all the more important.
“It feels amazing to have everybody here and everybody in person,” Christian Center Executive Director Rob Spaulding said. “God did his part by providing an amazing day.”
