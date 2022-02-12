You might remember country singer Johnny Lee’s “Looking for Love in All the Wrong Places” from 1980. The lyrics tell us that after hitting the singles’ bars, the singer finally finds a friend and love.
That phrase tends to crop up about Valentine’s Day.
This might be a good time to remind single people that nowadays there are a lot more “wrong places” out there. Consider the internet and all the hackers looking to take the opportunity to steal identities or cash through websites.
One FBI site warned last February about scammers who take advantage of people looking for romantic partners on dating websites, apps, or social media, with the goal of financially exploiting the victims. In 2020, almost 24,000 complaints categorized as romance scams were reported to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, with losses exceeding $605 million.
The FBI suggests that those developing a romantic relationship online to consider the following. Research the person’s photo and profile using online searches to see if those items have been used elsewhere. Beware if the individual attempts to isolate you from friends and family. Look out if you’re asked to leave a dating service or social media site to go offline. Criminals may try to recruit you to help launder proceeds derived from online scams and frauds or crimes like human trafficking and drug trafficking. Be suspicious if an individual wants to use your bank account for receiving and forwarding money.
Don’t send money. Beware of pandemic-related requests. Scammers may offer long-term relationships but can;’t meet in person because they tested positive and need financial support for treatment.
And of course, if you plan to meet someone in person you have met online, agree to meet in a public place and tell someone you know where you will be and what time you should return home.
Romance scams reached a record $304 million in losses reported to the Federal Trade Commission in 2020, up about 50% from 2019. In 2019, the FTC sued an online dating service, alleging it used fake love interest advertisements to trick hundreds of thousands of consumers into purchasing paid subscriptions. The suit was eventually dropped.
The FTC further notes that romance scammers often lie about living or traveling outside of the United States; working on an oil rig, being in the military or even working as a doctor with an international organization, for some cited examples.
But it’s not hopeless. Coronavirus is just another reason tie be safe this Valentine’s Day. As we’ve heard, a pandemic can’t mask true love. Spread romance, not COVID. Just be cautious; there’s too many “wrong places” to look for love.
