The road to Joe Biden’s inauguration has been more perilous than any in recent history, and we hope that today’s transfer of power can mark a return to civility and sanity in Washington, D.C.
President Donald Trump has adamantly refused to concede, insisting that the election was rigged in favor of Biden. Acting on this belief, a group of Trump supporters took it upon themselves to storm the Capitol to intimidate and threaten members of Congress as they certified the Electoral College votes.
In the wake of the attack, the House of Representative voted to impeach Trump on a charge of incitement of insurrection, making him the first U.S. president to be impeached twice and to have a Senate trial begin after he is out of office.
As with Richard Nixon’s Watergate scandal, Trump’s accusations of election fraud, the violence done in his name on Jan. 6 and the second impeachment are likely to go down in history as Trump’s legacy.
We hope that the next four years prove to be better in terms of civility and unity among our elected leaders.
We hope to return to a time similar to that of Barack Obama and John McCain when two political opponents could trade good natured barbs and treat one another with respect and good will.
President Biden in his victory speech said that he regards his political opponents as his fellow Americans, not enemies.
After elections are over, those across the aisle should be regarded as colleagues. Colleagues can disagree and engage in vigorous debate while staying respectful and placing the nation above political party.
We hope to see Republicans and Democrats commit to working together for the good of the nation and moving past the polarization of the last four years.
