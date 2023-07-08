Affirmative action was more than a process by which colleges considered a student’s race the sole factor in admitting applicants.
Affirmative action, which was recently gutted by the U.S. Supreme Court in a 6-3 ruling, may have always been more an ideal in the minds of those who hailed it as a way to force diversity onto campuses.
More than a form-writing process, it was an attempt at changing the culture of higher education and in turn make graduates more reflective of America’s population.
Although the case decided by the Supreme Court was based on practices at Harvard College and the University of North Carolina, the ruling hits every campus, public or private.
Originally, affirmative action, as we have come to know it, started in 1961 when President John F. Kennedy issued an executive order ensuring government contractors would hire applicants without regard to color, national origin or creed.
In 1996, Californians voted 54% to 46% in favor of Proposition 209, which banned race-based affirmative action at California public universities. The action, which faced an unsuccessful repeal in 2020, forced colleges to be more creative in becoming more inclusive.
By 2003, the U.S. Supreme Court handed down two important education decisions. In one, the University of Michigan’s use of race among other factors in its law school admissions program was deemed constitutional because the program furthered a compelling interest in obtaining “an educational benefit that flows from student body diversity.”
In another case, the court rejected the undergraduate admissions program at the College of Literature, Science and the Arts, which granted points based on race and ethnicity; there was no review of each applicant’s entire file.
The Supreme Court’s majority opinion written by Chief Justice John Roberts didn’t say colleges couldn’t consider race but that race could not be the sole factor in admissions.
Initially, the decision could harm students of color by reducing their opportunity at higher ed. For example, at the eight Ivy League universities, the number of nonwhite students increased from 27% in 2010 to 35% in 2021, according to federal data.
There are approaches to the court’s ruling that can keep college admission staffers focused:
• Stick with established diversity plans but ensure they have measurable outcomes.
• Think race-neutral, perhaps bringing socioeconomic status more into the application process.
• Eliminate, as President Joe Biden suggested, the admission preference for children of alumni and major donors known as legacy students.
• Don’t let this ruling give reason to wear a blindfold. As Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in her dissent, “Racial inequality will persist so long as it is ignored.”
• Boost recruiting efforts in racially diverse areas as well as from community colleges.
• Hire more minority professors and staff so students will see people on campus who look like them.
College admission policies are not a remedy for the centuries of racial discrimination that denied higher education to minority groups.
But, like the initial intention of affirmative action, there may come a time when this nation is colorblind.