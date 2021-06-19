If you had to describe your father in one word, what would it be?
In 2012, the Dayton Daily News asked readers to do just that. They came up with the following:
Kind, loving, honorable, ATM, reliable, unforgettable, unselfish, buddy, dedicated, spectacular, wonderful, courageous, awesome, integrity, inspiration, magnificent, magnanimous, compassion, lovable, remarkable, driver, devoted, humble, dynamic, thankful, missed, awesome, amazing, hero, sweet and loyal.
Dads can be all of those things and so much more. We’re reminded of that every year on Father’s Day.
We’re also reminded that a good dad in a child’s life is transformative.
Studies consistently show that children who grow up with a present, engaged father, male caretaker or male role model are less likely to:
• Drop out of school
• End up in jail
• Have sex at a young age
• Develop psychological problems
And more likely to:
• Avoid high-risk behavior
• Develop healthy, stable relationships
• Get a high-paying job
• Have a high IQ
For the longest time, the impact of quality fathering was given short shrift in research. Seemingly, it was all about the mother.
But in recent years, more scientific studies have illuminated what it takes to be a good father and the impact of good and bad fathering on children.
Sometimes the results of such studies might seem surprising. For instance, research shows a correlation between the presence of a father and the absence of childhood aggression.
More often, scientific inquiry has verified that attentive fathers have the impact you’d expect: their kids tend to be happier and better adjusted.
Surveys also show that dads these days are becoming more engaged. According to data from the Pew Research Center, the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics:
• As of 2016, fathers reported spending an average of eight hours a week engaged in child care. That’s up from about 2.5 hours in 1965.
• As of last year, 28% of married fathers were sole family breadwinners, down from 47% in 1970. That’s indicative that fathers increasingly share parenting duties with their significant others.
• Nineteen percent of fathers usually prepare their family’s meals, and 20% more say meal preparation is evenly split with their partners.
• A full 55% of fathers who are either married or living with their partners say they are the primary managers of their children’s schedules.
While the responsibilities of many fathers are expanding, most still fill their traditional roles, providing protection, discipline and love while modeling a positive, nurturing relationship with their partners.
No wonder so many of us would have trouble thinking of just one word to describe our fathers.
Perhaps another word from the Dayton newspaper article in 2012 would fit for all:
Mine.
