With hospitalizations and transmission rates high, residents of Madison County should continue to take COVID-19 seriously as an ongoing threat with deadly consequences.
The entire Hoosier State went under a red advisory level this week. Meanwhile, our state lawmakers are pushing to restrict the governor’s ability to act.
Unfortunately, the stress and isolation of the pandemic has become the fertile soil in which the seeds of misinformation can grow and thrive. And thrive they have.
Propagandists masquerading as fair and balanced news sources continue to parade conspiracy theorists and “experts” who are either unqualified or discredited.
School personnel continue to try to keep their students safe while school board meetings turn into mayhem over mask policies.
The same conspiracy theories that incited the Jan. 6 Capitol attack continue to drag out the pandemic as if we’ve learned nothing over the last two years, as if not enough deaths have occurred to inspire us to turn off the noise, tune in to our communities and do everything we can to get out from under the shadow of this virus.
Many of the Jan. 6 participants seem to have realized that they were lied to, their actions were in vain and no pardon is coming to them. It’s too late, and they will face consequences for their behavior. People who’ve bought into lies about COVID-19 may not be so fortunate as to have that moment of reflection. It will be too late.
Our county health department has been consistent in its message: Vaccinate. This virus won’t go away on its own; the last two years have shown us that. Let’s not wait until it’s too late for us all to take the problem seriously.
