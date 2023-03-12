The 2018 Farm Bill legalized hemp production.
To produce hemp, growers must be licensed or authorized under state programs. The regulations vary.
Hemp flower can move through Indiana as it passes between states. Hoosiers can have it shipped here via U.S. mail. Raw hemp grown in Indiana can only be processed at an Indiana plant. That’s a major hangup for hemp farmers, who would like to have the option to ship to out of state processors.
Hemp is here.
But Indiana businessmen can’t legally process it or sell it as a smokeable product. The hemp flower — which is part of a cannabis Sativa plant and resembles a marijuana plant — is often used to relieve stress, pain and improve sleep quality, among other calming effects.
The craft hemp flower is a growing part of the $300 million industry that grows the flowers instead of growing hemp. The general idea is to take strains of cannabis Sativa that have less than .3% THC when fully flowered.
Speaking of relaxed, the Indiana legislature has taken its time in allowing Hoosier farmers to grow, process and retail hemp as a commodity. Some opponents act as if House Bill 1045 is a gateway bill leading to legalization of recreational marijuana. It is not.
Hemp contains high concentrations of cannabidiol (CBD), which does not induce psychoactive effects, and low amounts of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which can. Indiana exempts CBD products containing less than 0.3 percent THC from the criminal definition of marijuana. CBD products are legal to possess and sell in accordance with licenses.
Granted, police and prosecutors may express frustration in enforcing craft hemp flower laws. Roadside tests of over-the-limit hemp could be tough for some departments. But they may have had similar doubts over CBD regulations, too. And there are reliable tests that can be administered.
But it’s time to get there market moving in Indiana.
After the Farm Bill passed, a state hemp research program was approved for Purdue University. In 2019, the Indiana State Chemist Office developed guidelines for administering a hemp program. That office has issued over 500 permits of licenses to produce industrial hemp.
In 2019, Gov. Eric Holcomb signed into law a bill that criminalized the manufacture, delivery or possession of smokable hemp.
Police will cry that the legislature, in attempting to legalize smokeable hemp, is taking away their ability to conduct raids, train dogs to detect marijuana and test violators.
But we’re at a point in this economy where this state should allow Hoosier farmers to grow, process and distribute craft hemp flowers. We shouldn’t be only a pass-through state for a growing industry.