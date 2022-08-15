A Texas jury recently ordered Infowars’ Alex Jones to pay $49.3 million in damages to the parents of a first-grader killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, which Jones falsely called a hoax orchestrated by the government in order to tighten U.S. gun laws.
Jones and his supporters have attempted to frame this case as an attack on free speech, but Jones’ statements fall well outside of the area of protected speech.
While Jones’ lawyer has described Jones as expressing an opinion and questioning the popular narrative, there is a distinct difference between expressing an opinion and telling a lie.
Stating that the Sandy Hook shooting didn’t happen isn’t an opinion. It’s a factually incorrect statement. Furthermore, it is one that can do serious harm.
As the bereaved parents struggled to move on with their lives, Jones was busy telling his massive online following that they are frauds, actors complicit in a government hoax to strip Americans of their Second Amendment rights. The parents claimed that they have even received death threats from Jones’ supporters.
Unfortunately for Jones, speech of this nature meets the standard for defamation, which is a crime in 47 states. A defamatory statement is one that is made publicly, known to be false and does damage to a person’s finances or reputation.
Jones’ lawyer has also suggested that Jones is simply playing a character, but this is not how Jones presents himself. He presents himself as a journalist. This is evident in his NewsWars website, which is designed to resemble the websites of The New York Times and The Washington Post. While peddling much of the same content as Infowars, NewsWars is designed to look like a news site and lead people to believe that they are reading news from a reputable source.
While claiming to speak truth, Jones actually poisons the well of truth and undermines the credibility of actual news outlets.
Under the banner of free speech, Jones has promoted lie after lie with reckless disregard for the harm done to the subjects of these lies and to his followers who believe them.
It now appears that his lies have finally caught up to him.