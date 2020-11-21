The county recently experienced the largest surge since the COVID-19 pandemic began, which means that we must again work together to stop the spread.
Early on in this pandemic, we were celebrating Easter while our business districts looked like ghost towns. Now we are moving into the winter holiday season while many of us must forego our usual travel plans.
Hospitals and testing centers are scrambling to keep up with the heavy task of keeping up with the infection rate.
On top of it all, there is no help coming from Washington as the federal government remains locked in a bizarre stalemate between president and president-elect.
It is imperative that we take it upon ourselves to behave responsibly.
Those who believe they have been exposed to the virus should immediately self-quarantine and inform their employers, families and friends. They should seek testing and abide by the guidelines put out by the CDC, health departments and medical care providers.
Those who have tested positive should participate in contact tracing efforts from the state health department and make every effort to avoid infecting others.
If you have a clean bill of health, consider checking on friends and neighbors to see if they need help getting groceries and supplies delivered.
We as a community must put aside all that divides us and unite to overcome this deadly adversary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.