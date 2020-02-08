Unless you’ve studied it for years, you probably don’t realize the depth and variation of black history in the United States. It’s unlikely that you have a true appreciation for the courage of black trailblazers and the contributions African Americans have made.
Last Sunday, The Herald Bulletin published a report about the history of slavery in Indiana, a topic rarely taught in K-12 classrooms in the state but of great importance to understanding Indiana’s history and the plight of black people here.
More locally, many folks in the Madison County area are unaware of the prominence of black citizens through the decades.
African Americans like John German, the first black president of Anderson City Council who was instrumental in jump starting public housing in Anderson, and Dr. Alvin L. Bridges, the first black physician to open a health clinic in Anderson, made indelible marks on the community.
And you probably know little or nothing about many important black people in U.S. history. Here, briefly, is a small sampling:
Mary Ellen Pleasant: Born in the 1810s, she served as an indentured servant in Nantucket, Massachusetts, before opening boarding houses in San Francisco and ultimately, through laundries, restaurants and investments, amassing a fortune that peaked at $30 million, which would be about $865 million today.
She used her wealth and power to fight for the rights of black citizens, successfully suing streetcar companies for refusing to serve or segregating African Americans. Her many acts of philanthropy in the black community and her fierce support of civil rights earned her the moniker “The Mother of Civil Rights in California.”
Bessie Coleman: Born in a one-room shack in Texas in 1892, Coleman was one of 13 children. She worked in a cotton field to help her family survive.
Coleman later overcame persistent obstacles, including sexism and racism, to become a celebrated barnstorming pilot. Many mourned the death of “Queen Bess” in 1926 when the plane she was co-piloting crashed in Florida.
Matthew Henson: Born in Maryland not long after the Civil War ended, Henson recovered from a difficult childhood (his parents both died when he was a young boy) to become an explorer.
In 1908, Henson accompanied Robert Edwin Peary in the first expedition of non-natives to reach the North Pole. Henson was the only person in the expedition party to learn the language of the native Eskimos and was able to gain their trust, opening the way for the party to reach the pole.
Henson actually arrived closest to the pole ahead of Peary, but it was Peary himself who claimed fame by walking the last few miles to plant the American flag. Henson was later officially recognized for his role in the expedition with the Congressional Medal in 1944.
William Hastie: Born in Knoxville, Tennessee in 1904, Hastie became a trailblazing lawyer who earned several firsts in black history.
Appointed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, Hastie drafted a constitution for the Virgin Islands, an American territory after World War I. Roosevelt then appointed him to the federal court in the Virgin Islands and, later, appointed him as governor of the islands.
Hastie thereby became the first African American federal court judge and first to serve a full term as governor of a U.S. state or territory. After his retirement as a federal court judge in 1971, Hastie advocated for black causes and served as a lawyer for public interest groups until he died in 1976.
• • •
That’s a brief introduction to just a few characters from a cast of thousands of remarkable people in the history of African Americans in our country.
Take some time during Black History Month to learn more about them and others. It will broaden your understanding of how America came to be the country we know today.
