As Afghanistan comes under control of the Taliban in the wake of U.S. troop withdrawals, Republican and Democratic leaders are racing to shift the blame in a display of political theater that ought to be fully transparent.
America’s longest war spans two decades and four U.S. presidents. After eight years of Bush, eight years of Obama, four years of Trump and a few months of Biden, one would think that both major parties had ample opportunity to fulfill America’s goals in Afghanistan.
In 2001, under the presidency of George W. Bush, the American military entered Afghanistan to defeat Al Qaeda, the terrorist organization responsible for the Sept. 11 attacks, and Osama Bin Laden, the Al-Qaeda leader who orchestrated the attacks.
Bin Laden was killed in 2011 during a raid by U.S. Navy Seals, during the presidency of Barack Obama.
In February 2020, under President Donald Trump, the U.S. brokered a deal with the Taliban, an Islamic fundamentalist organization that controlled parts of Afghanistan and was previously allied with Al-Qaeda. The deal called for a withdrawal of U.S. troops from the area and that the Taliban would not allow Al-Qaeda to operate in areas under its control.
The legitimate government of Afghanistan was not a party to this deal.
Under President Joe Biden, the troop withdrawal continued, and just days ago, the Taliban swept through Afghanistan, regaining control of much of the region.
GOP leaders are blasting Biden for the blunder, and Democrats argue that Biden inherited Trump’s bad deal.
The failure of the exit was that our government seemed to underestimate the speed with which the Taliban would overtake the country and the danger faced now by Afghani supporters of American intervention.
Any thoughts of long-term stabilization and democratic nation-building were unrealistic, given the centuries of tribal strife in the country and the presence of warring factions that are unlikely to ever work together.
After 20 years, U.S. efforts to stabilize the region appear to have been in vain. This failure rests not on the shoulders of one man but on the last four presidential administrations.
Had the U.S. military prolonged its stay for another 20 years, it seems unlikely that the situation would be any different.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.