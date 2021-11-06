In the fight over teacher salaries at Anderson Community Schools, several perspectives are understandable.
Teachers want to be compensated fairly, which means that they would actually receive a real raise in the new contract under negotiation. They worry that rising insurance premiums will devour their raises and eat even further into their income.
The school board and superintendent want to make sure the school system stays on sound financial footing as an uncertain future approaches.
And parents and their children want an opportunity for a good education without unexpected interruptions.
Unfortunately, the concerns of families and students have been disrupted by contention between upper administration and teachers over the new contract. This comes amid a pandemic that has basically upended the whole education system for the better part of two years.
A minority of ACS teachers have decided to protest by taking days off, causing the school system on at least one day to go to e-learning. On another day, school was canceled altogether.
The administration used one of its built-in snow days to cover the unexpected day off. But it was still an unexpected day off, disrupting school plans for families.
Also, there’s the possibility that all of the built-in snow days will be needed for actual snow days, meaning that the school year would have to be extended.
To both sides’ credit, the administration and the teachers union agreed to mediation, which started Thursday and will continue Monday. Hopefully, the two sides will draft a contract and present it for approval to the school board at its regular meeting Tuesday.
There’s hope that both sides could be satisfied: The teachers get a substantial raise, and the school system doesn’t mortgage its future.
Settling this quickly — and without further acrimony — would be the best thing for all involved.
Mostly, it would be best for the students.
