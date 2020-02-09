President Trump has been acquitted of impeachment charges, and just as the family of a defendant who has been acquitted must get on with their lives, we as a nation must move forward now that the trial is over.
We must look forward to the upcoming election, which will no doubt have strong implications for our future. This election will decide if we continue in the direction of President Donald Trump or if America takes a left turn with one of the Democratic candidates that we see now in the primaries.
The impeachment trial reflected a strong partisan divide which is unlikely to fade away any time soon. However, the Democratic party may wish to take a page from the Republican playbook and find some cohesion within the party ranks.
Delayed results in the Iowa caucus got the campaign off to a rocky start and may prove costly to the future Democratic nominee.
Although we are in an election year, elected officials from both political parties have a duty to represent the best interests of their constituents. This duty should take first priority, well above partisan disputes.
The president has declared his acquittal a victory for America. In his most recent State of the Union address, he promised us that the best is yet to come.
If indeed the American people choose Trump for another four years, then we hope that he looks forward to fostering a working relationship with his political opponents to move America forward.
