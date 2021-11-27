Darlene Likens should have known better.
In fact, we presume she does know better — but she did it anyway.
The Madison County commissioner declined to recuse herself from a vote on a settlement that benefited her son.
Likens voted with fellow commissioner John Richwine on the settlement, with the third member of the board of commissioners, Kelly Gaskill, voting against it.
As a result, Wes Likens — Darlene’s son — and Kevin Sipe will pay the county $5,000. That’s just 3% of the $156,759 that a judge had ruled Sipe and the younger Likens owed the county.
The settlement springs from a decision by the board of commissioners in 2019 to change district lines in the county. Darlene Likens was not a commissioner at the time.
Sipe and Wes Likens filed a lawsuit challenging the new district lines prior to the 2020 election, and Thomas Clem, then judge of Madison Circuit Court 5, issued a permanent injunction to stop the redistricting. However, the Indiana Court of Appeals later put a stay on the injunction.
Special Judge Mike Casati ruled that the defendant in the case, Madison County, was entitled to court fees and costs in excess of $150,000.
Fast forward to Nov. 2, when commissioners voted 2-1 to settle for just $5,000. Without Darlene Likens’ nod, the vote would have been deadlocked 1-1, and the settlement would not have been approved.
Commissioner Likens knew this. She also had to know that the ethical move, given her son’s direct involvement, would have been to recuse herself.
County Attorney Jeff Graham advised Commissioner Likens not to vote on the settlement, but she didn’t like that answer. So she consulted with another attorney. This second opinion assured her, Darlene Likens said, that it would not be illegal to vote on the settlement since Wes Likens doesn’t live with her.
So she voted — when she shouldn’t have.
The citizens of Madison County elected her to office in November 2020 based on the confidence that she would behave ethically in office and would do her best to assure that the interests of taxpayers would be served.
Likens let the entire county down. Her vote to accept the settlement is dubious, given that a judge had ruled her son and Sipe owed the county more than $150,000. It’s even more dubious in view of her close relationship to a person who is affected so directly by the settlement.
Flat out, this was unethical.
Likens knows better. But she let personal interests interfere with good judgment. And she let the people of Madison County down in the process.
