Peyton Manning and Edgerrin James seemed as irreconcilable as oil and water.
Manning, a white man, was raised rich and famous.
James, a Black man, was raised poor and anonymous.
Manning had the pedigree of his NFL quarterback father.
James was the man of his one-parent household from a young age.
Manning dressed conservatively and spoke with an endearing aw-shucks manner.
James wore dreadlocks and mumbled shyly.
Yes, they seemed as different as the sun and the moon.
But when Manning and James got together on the football field in Indianapolis?
They spun perfectly in the same orbit.
Both were tireless workers. Both were great competitors. Both were supremely talented.
Last weekend, their excellence on the gridiron got the final, official stamp of approval: They were inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.
Together in the early 2000s, they lifted the Indianapolis Colts from mediocrity to the top echelon of the National Football League.
Together, and with more than a little help from their teammates, they transformed Indianapolis from an undersized, underachieving NFL football town into a buzzing hive of excitement.
Without Peyton Manning, it never would have happened.
Without Edgerrin James, it would have been a lot less interesting.
James came to Indy wearing his dreads and his gold teeth, adornments associated by many at the time with thugs and criminals.
But James altered the perception. He was who he was — a man of character — and he wasn’t going to change.
“I always knew who I was — a great football player, a great father, a proud Black man, a lion — and this (hair) was my mane — which many of those doubters would discover when they got to know the real me,” he said in his induction speech.
While James’ inspirational speech came straight from the heart, Manning summarized his football journey with humor and homage.
“To be inducted on the same weekend as one of my favorite teammates of all time, Edgerrin James, is a thrill,” No. 18 said.
“Being reunited with Edgerrin, my old teammates — the great Marvin Harrison, Marshall Faulk, coach and architect Bill Polian, our Colts leader, Tony Dungy — is really something special.”
Manning went on to thank the Colts organization and the people of Indiana for their support.
Hoosiers owe thanks to Manning and James, too.
They came to us as different people from different places. They left us with happy memories and a legacy of community pride.
They showed us that oil and water actually can mix — and in the most wonderful way.
