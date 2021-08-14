Local mask mandates do not seem to bother most children, and adults need to get on board and support their children’s schools in seeking to minimize damage to the 2021-22 school year.
In 2020, students lost out on so much of their school year, particularly seniors who had to forgo the usual festivities associated with graduation and senior prom.
Unfortunately for students, we are seeing a familiar trend pick up again.
Several schools in the area have placed entire classrooms on virtual learning in order to quarantine students after exposure to COVID-19. The Anderson High School marching band was unable to defend its championship in this year’s state fair band competition, and Elwood High School also dropped out of the competition due to many members being quarantined.
If we do not support schools in taking precautions, then we can expect this familiar trend to continue.
Schools have an obligation to protect the safety of all students, and that often means erring on the side of caution. School administrators would be derelict in their duties if they disregarded the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and local health departments.
Adults can choose whether they will don face masks and simply not go places that require them. Students of public schools do not have this choice.
Schools must take into account that some students have compromised immune systems, making them even more vulnerable to the virus, a fact that may be overlooked or disregarded by those who are opposed to the mask requirements.
The pandemic has taught us that no one lives in a vacuum and that our choices affect others. For the sake of our students, let’s not make 2021 a repeat of 2020.
