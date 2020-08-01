Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with thunderstorms developing for the afternoon. High 74F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 64F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.