U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville says he understands why President Joe Biden might be mad at him.
“If I’d have been president, I’d call me a long time ago,” Tuberville told NBC News. “I understand we’ve got a lot of problems in this country. We got a lot of foreign problems, and, and he got — that’s a hard job. I can’t imagine doing that.”
Biden’s criticism of the Alabama Republican came in response to a reporter’s question.
“I’d be willing to talk to him if I thought there was any possibility he would change his ridiculous position on this,” Biden said. “He’s jeopardizing U.S. security with what he’s doing.”
Since February, Tuberville has been blocking military promotions in an effort to overturn a Pentagon policy of granting leave and travel expenses for military personnel who cannot obtain an abortion in the state where they are stationed. Among those directly affected by the policy are personnel assigned to any of the six military installations in Tuberville’s home state of Alabama, a state with one of the strictest abortion laws in the country.
Tuberville insists the travel allowances amount to paying for abortion costs, something the Hyde Amendment prohibits. Supporters of the policy counter that military personnel have little control over their assignments and deserve support to get the medical care they need.
A Pentagon assessment obtained by CNN mentions officers who have paid out of pocket to move their families, spouses who have left their jobs anticipating new assignments and children unable to enroll in the schools they’ll be attending when a parent’s new assignment takes effect.
To create all of this havoc, Tuberville is using something called unanimous consent, a rule that gives any senator the power to block action on a piece of legislation. Mitch McConnell, the current minority leader, once quipped that the Senate required unanimous consent just “to turn the lights on before noon.”
Chuck Schumer, the current Senate majority leader, has described Tuberville’s blockade as an outrage, and both he and McConnell say they have done what they can to encourage Tuberville to stand down.
In a commentary for National Public Radio, Ron Elving noted that Schumer could bring the nominations to the floor one by one, but that would require two to three days for each one.
“Had the Senate tried to individually process even the first 150 promotions Tuberville blocked back in February,” Elving wrote, “it could have done little else in the months since, and it would still be far behind on confirmations.”
Former President James Buchanan once called the U.S. Senate “the greatest deliberative body in the world.”
In light of the current standoff, those words have lost some of their appeal. It’s time for all of the parties involved to get together and find a way forward.
Our military deserves nothing less.