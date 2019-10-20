While motorcycle clubs come with a checkered past, we hope that positive actions overshadow a negative reputation in the case of a club that has made its home in Anderson.
The Outlaws Motorcycle Club has recently established a chapter in Anderson, which has raised some concerns for police and citizens.
The Outlaws MC brings with it a long history and a bad reputation, which may not be entirely undeserved.
Some cursory research reveals a long list of criminal convictions tied to members of the club, including drug related crimes, assaults and murders involving Outlaws and members of other motorcycle clubs.
According to the Outlaws website, they have learned from the mistakes of the past. A club representative informed our reporter that he intends for the Outlaws Anderson chapter to be a positive presence in the community.
Understandably, some residents may be skeptical and claim that a leopard never changes its spots.
We are left to wonder if the rough reputation is the result of the criminal conduct of individual members or criminal enterprises sanctioned by the club itself.
The Outlaws have made no secret about who they are and where they are. In fact, the chapter president had a conversation with the Anderson police chief and stated his good intentions for the club.
The APD leadership expressed some skepticism, while giving the Outlaws the benefit of the doubt. We share the department’s view that while this club’s history raises legitimate concerns, we should let the members’ actions speak for themselves.
If they want to be law-abiding members of the community, we welcome them. If not, then we expect the police department to do its job.
