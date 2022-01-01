A highly polarizing election and disagreements on COVID-19 policies have caused major rifts not only between political parties, but also within Indiana’s Republican leadership, which doesn’t bode well for the year ahead.
A Wednesday press conference saw Gov. Eric Holcomb criticizing Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita’s recent comments expressing mistrust of the state’s COVID-19 reporting and repeating widely debunked claims of improperly categorized COVID deaths and illnesses.
“That’s exactly what we don’t need at this time,” Holcomb said. And he’s right.
Sending mixed messages to the public is counterproductive when we need level-headed leadership now more than ever.
Differing opinions are part of the diversity that makes America great. However, as the old saying goes, “You are entitled to your own opinion. You are NOT entitled to your own facts.”
Misinformation should be called out for exactly what it is. Particularly in the midst of a pandemic, facts matter and misinformation can be deadly.
We frequently hear our elected leaders bemoan how divided we are as a nation. We’d like to see them lead by example and commit to working together in a civil manner to see us through a time of crisis.
Rather than making enemies of one another, we should resolve to defeat a common enemy, the coronavirus that has killed our loved ones, ravaged the economy and thrown our lives into upheaval for the past two years.
One thing is for certain: We are not going to beat this pandemic if we’re too busy fighting one another.
Let’s make 2022 the year of unity.
Happy New Year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.