Anderson Police Chief Mike Lee recently had the honor of nominating one of his officers, Tyler McKeon, for the department’s Life Saving Award for acting quickly to save a woman’s life at the scene of an accident.
In the early afternoon of Aug. 18, a head-on collision occurred near the intersection of First Street and Madison Avenue. The crash left Shelly Davis, 42, Anderson, trapped in her vehicle and bleeding profusely.
Officer McKeon applied a tourniquet to Davis’ arm. Joni Brinkman, emergency department director at Community Hospital, later confirmed that the woman’s injuries included a torn artery and that she would’ve died on the scene if not for McKeon’s swift action.
There is no shortage of criticism of police in the public conversation, and at least some of it is justified. But it is important to remember not to paint with too broad of a brush.
When incidents of police misconduct occur, it is important to call them out and demand accountability.
On the flip side, it is important to acknowledge the good officers who view their jobs more expansively than arresting suspects.
It is also important to remember when pushing for reform of police policies, that the problem may not be with individual officers but in longstanding policies and culture.
Most importantly, Shelly Davis will be with her family this Labor Day weekend because of the actions of Officer McKeon. His award nomination is well deserved.
And there are almost certainly many more people out there who owe their lives to the heroic actions of good officers like him.